Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.
CERE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CERE stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.79.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
