Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,058,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,972,000 after buying an additional 121,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 74,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.79.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

