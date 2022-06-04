Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) to announce $294.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.40 million to $295.50 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $250.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

