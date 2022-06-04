Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.82.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

