Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.82.
CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.