China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Plans $0.49 Dividend

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4949 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Shares of CHPXY stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
