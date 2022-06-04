Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $10,085.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10,901.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11,516.49. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1 year low of $9,432.05 and a 1 year high of $13,875.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

