Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.87.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2,074.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

