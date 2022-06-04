Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,187,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,491,539. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 421,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,920,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.