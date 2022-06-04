CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Argus increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $550,234. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $582,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 334.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

