Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed Sells 4,850 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 550.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

