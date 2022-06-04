Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cogent Communications posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 540%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,720 shares of company stock valued at $531,494. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 68,261 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 12.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 64,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.03. 143,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,018. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 550.01%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

