CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 111,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,726. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.51. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

CohBar ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile (Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.