Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.40 Million

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) to report sales of $359.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $370.90 million and the lowest is $353.50 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $347.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

