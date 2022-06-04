Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of €1.63 ($1.75) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This is a boost from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $1.33. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:COD opened at GBX 55.42 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of GBX 45.80 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 67.63 ($0.86). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.60. The stock has a market cap of £288.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.64.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (Get Rating)
