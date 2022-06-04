Comparing Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) & Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cartesian Growth and Monroe Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Monroe Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Monroe Capital has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.74%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A -61.36% 3.99% Monroe Capital 49.43% 9.13% 3.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Monroe Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Monroe Capital $53.83 million 4.11 $32.46 million $1.23 8.31

Monroe Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats Cartesian Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth (Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to leveraged buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million. Its makes minority equity investments.

