Comparing Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and Distribution Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance -5.86% -4.44% -0.66% Distribution Solutions Group 3.42% 20.28% 10.69%

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and Distribution Solutions Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance $274.20 million 0.87 $3.35 million ($3.36) -11.61 Distribution Solutions Group $417.73 million 1.78 $9.41 million $1.57 24.38

Distribution Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Lease Finance. Willis Lease Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Willis Lease Finance and Distribution Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats Willis Lease Finance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Lease Finance (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. The company also focuses on engine management and consulting business. It serves commercial aircraft operators, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total lease portfolio of 304 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment, and with 76 lessees in 40 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 475 engines, aircraft, and related equipment for other parties. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

About Distribution Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services. The Bolt operating segment delivers products to its customers through 14 branches located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded by Sidney L. Port in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

