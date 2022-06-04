Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CL King dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 165,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -143.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

