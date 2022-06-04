Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$5.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

