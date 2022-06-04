Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.