Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Consolidated Water has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of CWCO opened at $14.66 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

