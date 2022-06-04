Contrasting Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) & Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalo Therapeutics and Puma Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalo Therapeutics $5.40 million 7.78 -$84.38 million N/A N/A Puma Biotechnology $253.20 million 0.42 -$29.13 million ($1.20) -1.95

Puma Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Avalo Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Avalo Therapeutics and Puma Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalo Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Puma Biotechnology 1 1 1 0 2.00

Avalo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 772.48%. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 295.30%. Given Avalo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avalo Therapeutics is more favorable than Puma Biotechnology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalo Therapeutics and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalo Therapeutics -1,242.16% -332.13% -100.58% Puma Biotechnology -24.42% -843.16% -21.45%

Summary

Avalo Therapeutics beats Puma Biotechnology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome. The company also engages in developing AVTX-007, a fully human Anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody that is under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of still's disease, including adult-onset still's disease and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Its products for rare genetic diseases in Phase III clinical trials include AVTX-801, a D-galactose substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of phosphoglucomutase 1 deficiency (PGM1), also known as PGM1-CDG; and AVTX-803, a L-fucose substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of LADII, also known as SLC35C1-CDG. The company was formerly known as Cerecor Inc. and changed its name to Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and sub-license agreement with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., CANbridge BIOMED Limited, Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

