Contrasting Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) & Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hudson Capital and Mastech Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Capital and Mastech Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Capital N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.90 $12.22 million $1.10 15.60

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Hudson Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Capital and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A Mastech Digital 5.76% 18.74% 11.91%

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Hudson Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is based in New York, New York.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

