Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.13.

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. Copa has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copa will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

