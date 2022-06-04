Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $11,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 422,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,853.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $8,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $14,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $15,600.00.

Crexendo stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is -14.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

