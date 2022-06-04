Critical Comparison: Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) vs. Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) and Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Willis Lease Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Distribution Solutions Group 3.42% 20.28% 10.69% Willis Lease Finance -5.86% -4.44% -0.66%

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Willis Lease Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Distribution Solutions Group $417.73 million 1.78 $9.41 million $1.57 24.38 Willis Lease Finance $274.20 million 0.87 $3.35 million ($3.36) -11.61

Distribution Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Lease Finance. Willis Lease Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Distribution Solutions Group and Willis Lease Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats Willis Lease Finance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services. The Bolt operating segment delivers products to its customers through 14 branches located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded by Sidney L. Port in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. The company also focuses on engine management and consulting business. It serves commercial aircraft operators, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total lease portfolio of 304 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment, and with 76 lessees in 40 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 475 engines, aircraft, and related equipment for other parties. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

