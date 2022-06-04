Critical Review: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) versus Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Industrial Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and Distribution Solutions Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Industrial Technologies $3.24 billion 1.24 $144.76 million $6.08 17.14 Distribution Solutions Group $417.73 million 1.78 $9.41 million $1.57 24.38

Applied Industrial Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Distribution Solutions Group. Applied Industrial Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and Distribution Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Industrial Technologies 6.52% 23.58% 10.35% Distribution Solutions Group 3.42% 20.28% 10.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Industrial Technologies and Distribution Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Industrial Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Applied Industrial Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Industrial Technologies is more favorable than Distribution Solutions Group.

Summary

Applied Industrial Technologies beats Distribution Solutions Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment. It also operates fabricated rubber shops and service field crews that install, modify, and repair conveyor belts and rubber linings, as well as offer hose assemblies. In addition, the company provides equipment repair and technical support services. It distributes industrial products through a network of service centers. The company serves various industries, including agriculture and food processing, cement, chemicals and petrochemicals, fabricated metals, forest products, industrial machinery and equipment, life sciences, mining, oil and gas, primary metals, technology, transportation, and utilities, as well as to government entities. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Distribution Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services. The Bolt operating segment delivers products to its customers through 14 branches located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded by Sidney L. Port in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

