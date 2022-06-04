Critical Review: CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and CBL & Associates Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.62 $27.61 million $3.20 20.46 CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A

CTO Realty Growth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBL & Associates Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CTO Realty Growth and CBL & Associates Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth 30.72% 5.45% 3.12% CBL & Associates Properties -108.96% -140.16% -18.31%

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

About CBL & Associates Properties (Get Rating)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

