Critical Review: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) versus Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 29.91% 16.56% 12.28% Outbrain -0.16% 10.87% 2.77%

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Outbrain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $4.10 billion 7.98 $1.38 billion $4.12 26.56 Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.34 $10.99 million ($0.30) -19.83

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain. Outbrain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Outbrain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 0 14 14 0 2.50 Outbrain 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus price target of $169.42, suggesting a potential upside of 54.84%. Outbrain has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 278.15%. Given Outbrain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outbrain is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of Outbrain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Outbrain on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Outbrain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

