Critical Survey: First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First National and FinWise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

First National currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.78%. FinWise Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National and FinWise Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $47.32 million 2.71 $10.36 million $2.02 10.15 FinWise Bancorp $81.09 million 2.13 $31.58 million N/A N/A

FinWise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Profitability

This table compares First National and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 22.93% 10.86% 0.90% FinWise Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First National beats FinWise Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites, as well as provides internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. It serves customers through 20 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as through a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah; and a loan production office in Rockville Centre, New York. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

