Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.