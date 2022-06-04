CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 target price on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.97.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $11.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,297,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,552. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.40 and a 200 day moving average of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 28.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,394,000 after buying an additional 107,037 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

