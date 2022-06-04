CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.97.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $11.92 on Friday, reaching $162.10. 9,297,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,259.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

