CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

CSGS stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

