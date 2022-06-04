CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) CEO Adam R. Craig Sells 27,000 Shares

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 4,054,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

