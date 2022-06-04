CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

