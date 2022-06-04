Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 751,396 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 751,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,058,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,647,394. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 400,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,322. The stock has a market cap of $517.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.17. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. Research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CGEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
