Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 751,396 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 751,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,058,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,647,394. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 400,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,322. The stock has a market cap of $517.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.17. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. Research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.