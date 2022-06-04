Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.30.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 61.0% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.93. Cummins has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

