CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) to announce sales of $129.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.90 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $527.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.70 million to $532.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $580.50 million, with estimates ranging from $575.60 million to $583.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in CVB Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CVB Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 259,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

CVBF stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

