Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $277.50 on Thursday. Daily Journal has a 12 month low of $242.00 and a 12 month high of $415.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.02.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

