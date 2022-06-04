Daniel P. Rohling Buys 2,337 Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) COO Daniel P. Rohling bought 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $35,592.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $244,989.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BATL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. Battalion Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 28.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after buying an additional 296,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

