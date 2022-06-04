Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DECK. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $270.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

