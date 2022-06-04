Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by TheStreet

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.45.
Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $270.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.62 and its 200 day moving average is $307.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,901,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $79,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.