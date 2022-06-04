Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by TheStreet

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.45.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $270.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.62 and its 200 day moving average is $307.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,901,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $79,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

