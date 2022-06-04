Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

DECK opened at $270.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.40.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

