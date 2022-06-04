Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) vs. HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

10.8% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and HF Sinclair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners $700.90 million 3.33 $164.82 million $3.87 13.88 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.64 $558.32 million $3.40 15.54

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners. Delek Logistics Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Delek Logistics Partners and HF Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 HF Sinclair 0 1 6 0 2.86

Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.37%. HF Sinclair has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.20%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Dividends

Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 101.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HF Sinclair pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners 22.27% -158.89% 17.99% HF Sinclair 2.55% 7.42% 3.64%

Risk and Volatility

Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Delek Logistics Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties. This segment operates approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines; 450 miles of refined product pipelines; and approximately 900 miles of crude oil gathering, and intermediate and refined products storage tanks with an aggregate of approximately 10.2 million barrels of active shell capacity. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storage, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties. The Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment owns a portion of three joint ventures that have constructed separate crude oil pipeline systems and related ancillary assets, which serves third parties and subsidiaries. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.