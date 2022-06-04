Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($16.02) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of DB stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1473 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

