Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,046.67 ($51.20).

Several research firms have commented on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($55.67) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($58.83) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,622 ($45.82) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £83.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,838.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,801.70. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($52.00).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($44.15) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,464.70). Insiders purchased a total of 664 shares of company stock worth $2,479,333 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

