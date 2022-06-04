Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.89 ($4.11).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.18) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 315 ($3.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($4.09) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 335 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 306 ($3.87) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

LON:DLG opened at GBX 254.80 ($3.22) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 257.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 275.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 231.10 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 319.40 ($4.04). The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.47), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($94,776.82).

About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

