Distribution Solutions Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Distribution Solutions Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) will post $113.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Distribution Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.10 million and the highest is $113.87 million. Distribution Solutions Group posted sales of $106.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $445.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.63 million to $445.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $465.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $472.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Distribution Solutions Group.
Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.98. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $60.52.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.