DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) to report sales of $581.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.61 million and the highest is $582.00 million. DocuSign reported sales of $469.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -239.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.04.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

