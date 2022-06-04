Dollarama (DOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$70.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.17. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$52.30 and a 52-week high of C$76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$80.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.71.

About Dollarama (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

