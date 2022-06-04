Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DCI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 52.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Donaldson by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.